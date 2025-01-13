WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — U.S. Wind is threatening to take legal action against Worcester County following the county's recent decision to pursue eminent domain to acquire two properties in the West Ocean City Harbor.
The dispute centers around U.S. Wind’s plans to develop an operations and maintenance facility for its proposed offshore wind farm, which is planned off the coast of Ocean City.
Worcester County officials passed a resolution in December allowing the use of eminent domain to acquire the properties. In response, U.S. Wind sent a letter threatening litigation, urging the county to reverse its decision.
"We received a letter at the end of December basically threatening litigation, hoping we'd reverse course over the eminent domain resolution that was passed at our previous meeting," Said Weston Young, the Chief Administrative Officer for Worcester County.
Dave Wilson, a representative for U.S. Wind, has pushed the energy companies position saying "We will take all the legal avenues we can, but we'd still like to work with the county, we're still open to working with them."
In addition to the potential legal action, U.S. Wind has requested all communications from Worcester County related to offshore wind projects, including emails and texts.
At this time, no lawsuit has been filed. The situation remains ongoing as both parties continue to navigate the conflict.