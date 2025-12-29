ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — Two suspected unexploded military devices were recovered in Worcester County on Sunday, prompting responses from local and federal bomb squads, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The first recovery happened around 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 28, when the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist the National Park Service at Assateague Island National Seashore. Later that same day, a second suspected military ordnance was found at a residence on Greenwood Lane in the Ocean Pines community.
Investigators say the Ocean Pines device had been picked up from Assateague Island and transported to the home by a member of the public.
Bomb technicians from the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and the United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Dover Air Force Base responded. After evaluation, both devices were identified as M29A1 Practice Rockets or a similar type of military training ordnance, often referred to as “Super Bazooka” rounds.
Assateague Island was once used as a bombing and training site during World War II, and officials say unexploded ordnance may still be present in the area. While the recovered items were labeled as “practice” munitions, authorities emphasized they can still pose serious risks.
The EOD team safely disposed of both devices. No one was hurt in either recovery.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a reminder that any unfamiliar or suspicious objects — especially those that may be military in origin — should not be touched or moved. People who discover such objects should leave the area and call 911.