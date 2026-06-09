MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reported a release involving an unknown amount of anhydrous ammonia at Perdue Farms in Milford.
According to Webster’s Dictionary, ammonia is a colorless, pungent and alkaline gaseous compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. According to the Delaware Environmental Release Notification System, the release happened June 9 at 8:28 p.m. at 255 N. Dupont Blvd.
The report says the anhydrous ammonia was released into the air from a possible refrigeration valve failure. Employees were evacuated until air monitoring was conducted, and the facility was deemed safe. The release states the chemical or substance is considered hazardous by the EPA.
No injuries or illnesses were reported. DNREC says the incident is under investigation.