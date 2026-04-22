DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging people to avoid planting seeds that arrive unexpectedly in the mail, warning that unknown packages could pose risks to farms, gardens and the environment.
State agriculture officials say unsolicited seeds could harm Delaware’s agricultural industry and natural spaces. Even small quantities can create long-term problems if planted.
According to officials, anyone who receives a mystery seed package is asked to keep all materials, including the seeds, packaging and mailing label. If the packet has already been opened, officials recommend placing everything into a sealed zip-top bag to prevent possible contamination.
The department is asking people to either mail or deliver the package to its office in Dover, along with a completed seed intake form available online.
Agricultural leaders say public cooperation plays a key role in protecting Delaware’s farms and green spaces. By reporting and turning in these packages, people who live there can help prevent the spread of harmful plants and diseases across the state.