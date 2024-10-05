LEWES, Del. - Celebrate Wellness, a grassroots non-profit supporting mental wellness for local hospitality workers, is hosting the Dilly Dally Cruiser Rally along the Junction and Breakwater Trail on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, decorate their bikes and join in the ride, which is not a race but a celebration of the fall season, says organizers, and raises money for the non-profit.
The ride begins at Schellville, travels along the trail toward Wolfe Neck Road, and ends back at Schellville, where riders 21 and older will gain entry to the Schellville Wicked Brew Fest for live music, beer samples and fall fun. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and decorated bikes.