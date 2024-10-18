MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Senator Darius Brown is hosting a series of expungement fairs this fall where one-on-one legal counseling services are available for free, starting in Milford.
This is not the first time Senator Brown has organized this type of event. Senator Brown has hosted similar expungement fairs throughout the First State since 2018.
“Historically, Delawareans with a criminal record for even the lowest level criminal offenses, face barriers to employment, housing, and an education – a prolonged punishment that haunts them far past their completed sentence,” stated Brown.
Brown helped champion the Adult Expungement Reform Act of 2019 and the Clean Slate Act of 2021, and he is not the only state representative passionate about this project.
“I believe in second chances, and those who have served their time and are looking to better reintegrate into our community deserve one. Please consider attending to learn more about the Adult Expungement Reform Act and the new expungement process,” said Senator David L. Wilson.
The first of the series is on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church.