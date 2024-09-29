DEWEY BEACH, Del. - TacoMania, the fundraiser hosted by the Developing Artist Collaboration (DAC), is back for its eighth year on Oct. 10 at the Rusty Rudder. The event will feature 27 local restaurant competitors and will showcase creative tacos, margaritas and more, with attendees voting for categories like Best Taco, Best Margarita and Most Creative Taco.
"We have built TacoMania into a beloved community event since 2017. We are so grateful to Highway One for donating the Rusty Rudder to us as a venue for this event. This venue change has allowed us to expand this event significantly." says DAC’s Founder Leah Beach.
This year’s event includes a silent auction of artist-designed sugar skulls, live music and a complimentary tequila tasting.
This year's restaurant competitors include: Thompson Island Brewery, Somewhere, The Lighthouse Dewey Beach, Taco Reho, Shorebreak Lodge, Big Chill Surf Cantina, Bluecoast Rehoboth, Bodhi Kitchen, Bethany Blues Lewes, Rehoboth Ale House Downtown, Jam, Stingray, Rusty Rudder, Drift, Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Country Club, Dockside, Agave Lewes, Agave Rehoboth, Wheelhouse, Chesapeake and Maine, Shore Island, Frio’s Gourmet Popsicles, 45th Street Taphouse, Pink Pony at Bramble & Brine, Lavender Fields, Dewey Post, and Rise Up.
Proceeds support DAC’s artist workforce development programs.