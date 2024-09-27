REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware’s coastline is set for a big boost, with U.S. Senator Tom Carper announcing $10 million in federal funding to help restore the beaches north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
“Maintaining the dunes around the inlet is vital for protecting State Route 1 and the bridge from extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change,” Carper said. “This funding will help Delaware and the Army Corps of Engineers implement a long-term solution to safeguard these vital resources.”
Governor John Carney praised the funding, adding that the state had already begun emergency repairs to the dunes in partnership with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Department of Transportation.
“It’s critically important that we strengthen the area around the Indian River Inlet to protect the communities, businesses, and recreation that thrive in the region,” Carney said.
DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin noted that state employees have been working diligently to rebuild dunes, clear debris and restore the coastline since the most recent breaches.
The $10 million funding is part of a broader effort to protect Delaware’s low-lying coast from the growing threats of climate change.
Garvin said his main goal is to minimize the opportunities for breaches and get the dunes back into productive use for residents and visitors.
State Senator Russ Huxtable represents the Cape Region in Sussex County, and he hopes this project is built to last.
"You don't want to put a band-aid out there. You want to make sure you're looking for long term solutions," said Huxtable.
Officials say phase one of the repairs are expected to be done in mid to late November with phase two beginning in February.