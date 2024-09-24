LEWES, Del. - DelDot is seeking public input on a proposed project to improve traffic operations and safety along U.S. Route 9 from Old Vine Blvd to Route 1.
The project currently in the design phase, aims to increase capacity to accommodate traffic flow and add a center turn lane along the corridor. In addition, DelDOT plans to incorporate new pedestrian and bicycle facilities to reduce car and pedestrian exposure, enhancing overall safety.
People in nearby neighborhoods have mixed reactions to this project.
Debbie Gensch is worried about how close this will be towards her neighborhood.
"We already have issues, there's been numerous accidents, too, that have come through our fence, and we just can't take any more congestion"
While other neighbors like Caroline Vane is worried about the traffic this will cause
"There's always route nine gets a lot of traffic, and it's getting more and more almost every day. It seems like there will be big backups on the other roads that are eastbound and westbound."
John Dean is not a fan of the development, but says something needs to be done to alleviate the traffic.
"The number of car trips on Route 9 with all of the developments is astronomical, and yet they keep approving more, so for the people who live here, it makes it rough getting to work in the morning or just getting out on the roads," explained Dean.
DelDOT is having a public workshop on this at Cape Henlopen Highschool on Sep. 24 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.