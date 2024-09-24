Route 9 Roadwork

The project currently in the design phase, aims to increase capacity to accommodate traffic flow and add a center turn lane along the corridor. 

LEWES, Del. - DelDot is seeking public input on a proposed project to improve traffic operations and safety along U.S. Route 9 from Old Vine Blvd to Route 1.

The project currently in the design phase, aims to increase capacity to accommodate traffic flow and add a center turn lane along the corridor. In addition, DelDOT plans to incorporate new pedestrian and bicycle facilities to reduce car and pedestrian exposure, enhancing overall safety.

Old Vine Rd.

People in nearby neighborhoods have mixed reactions to this project.

Debbie Gensch is worried about how close this will be towards her neighborhood.

"We already have issues, there's been numerous accidents, too, that have come through our fence, and we just can't take any more congestion"

While other neighbors like Caroline Vane is worried about the traffic this will cause 

"There's always  route nine gets a lot of traffic, and it's getting more and more almost every day. It seems like there will be big backups on the other roads that are eastbound and westbound."

John Dean is not a fan of the development, but says something needs to be done to alleviate the traffic.

"The number of car trips on Route 9 with all of the developments is astronomical, and yet they keep approving more, so for the people who live here, it makes it rough getting to work in the morning or just getting out on the roads," explained Dean.

DelDOT is having a public workshop on this at Cape Henlopen Highschool on Sep. 24 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you