FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - High Surf is causing beaches along the Coast of Delmarva to close, as well as medical waste continuing to wash ashore.
CoastTV Meteorologists have the latest forecast and the continuous rough surf.
DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for a week because of these reasons.
People CoastTV spoke with like Dave Gruscup say:
"It's rough but settling down it's not as rough as the last couple of days"
We also spoke with people who still cannot believe the medical waste problem plaguing Delmarva right now.
Susan Edwards says:
"Its probably even more dangerous if you're in the water, we are seeing people going up and down picking things up. It's very irresponsible of whoever is causing this."