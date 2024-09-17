DELMARVA - Following several reports of syringes, hypodermic needles, and other medical waste along the coast, DNREC has officially issued a Recreational Water Advisory for Rehoboth-Queen Street beach. DNREC says emergency response teams are monitoring beaches along the coastline.
In Ocean City, as of Sept. 17, the town claimed that no additional medical waste was found after conducting a post-high tide cleanup.
Municipalities that have closed their oceans to swimming leading up to the order from DNREC include: Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Indian River Inlet, South/Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City and Assateague Island. Each area's government has instructed visitors to wear shoes on the beach incase they come across more debris.
The advisory is in effect until Sept. 23 until 12 p.m. DNREC asks that if you observe any medical waste on Delaware state park beaches, to contact DNREC’s environmental hotline at (800)662-8802. If medical waste is found on non-state park beaches, contact the appropriate municipality with the information.