OCEAN CITY, Md. — Medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, have been reported to wash ashore starting Sunday in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Dewey Beach, the Indian River Inlet and Assateague Island. The waste is prompting multiple beach closures, according to authorities.
On Tuesday morning, South Bethany became the latest to take this action saying they are continuing to inspect its beaches.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) confirms its Emergency Response Team is on site.
In a precautionary move, the Ocean City Beach Patrol has closed the ocean for swimming, urging locals and visitors to stay out of the water until further notice. However, as of Monday morning, the town says the waste and medical debris is considerably less than Sunday.
LaToya Thomas, who was visiting Ocean City, says the situation was scary to experience.
"I mean, you know, just coming to the beaches is a safe place, you would think, especially for families and just wanting to lay back and have fun, and just to know that, you know, something like that is even possible with the waste and then the dangerousness of the needles,' explained Thomas.
Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting the combination of rough seas and potential health risks.
"We are working closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste," Theobald said. "Until we are certain the beaches are safe, we recommend wearing shoes while on the sand and avoiding ocean activities."
Dewey Beach also closed access to the ocean. The town recommends that the public avoid the ocean, and wear shoes while walking on the beach. The town decided Monday evening that the ocean would remain closed, as more medical debris was found.
In neighboring Fenwick Island, authorities have also closed the beach for swimming after similar reports of medical waste, including hazardous items such as needles. Visitors are advised to remain cautious and wear shoes while on the beach.
Meanwhile, at Assateague Island National Seashore, closures have been implemented as a result of medical waste discoveries. The North End is off-limits to visitors, and all beaches within the Maryland District are closed to swimming and wading. Assateague Island State Park has also enacted a beach closure.
The City of Lewes posted a notice Monday afternoon not claiming to have any reports of medical waste ashore, but to warn visitors and residents to be on the look out for it. If needles, syringes or hazardous materials are found on a Lewes beach, the city asks it be reported immediately to (302)645-7777.
Rehoboth Beach received a report of a syringe being found by a visitor Sunday, however after a survey Monday morning, the city reported finding two exposed syringes with hypodermic needles. The waste was found north of Queen Street and the other near Pennsylvania Avenue. Also, several pieces of pill bottles and caps to medicine bottles were found.
While there have been no reports of medical waste in Bethany Beach, the town decided to close access to the ocean there as well Monday afternoon.
Lewes beaches are the most recent to close their beaches to swimming. At 4 p.m., the city sent out a notice that hazardous waste was present ashore. The city urges all visitors to exercise caution when visiting the beaches for all other activities.
South Bethany Beach has joined multiple other Beaches on the coast to now close because of medical waste washing up.
In Bethany Beach a Syringe was found today, minimal other Medical Waste was found today in Bethany Beach today besides the syringe.
These signs were found at every beach access point in Bethany Beach.
Municipalities encourage people to report any medical waste found on the beach to the local police station or DNREC at (800)662-8802.