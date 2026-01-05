FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Crabcake Factory Bayside is closed until further notice after a car drove into the restaurant Sunday afternoon.
According to records from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. on Jan. 4. The restaurant says only minor injuries were reported.
By the time the fire company arrived, they said all persons had gotten out of the car and the restaurant. Crews from 90 including Quint 90-3, Squad 90, Engine 90-1 and both A-90, and C-90 worked to evaluate patients, secure gas, electric and power to the building. Crews remained on scene until the tow truck arrived and removed the car.
The business has not released a timeline for reopening.