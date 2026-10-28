The CH- 47 helicopter used to remove the beached buoy

Dewey Beach Police were on the scene restricting access to the beach. 

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The United States Coast Guard removed a navigational buoy from Dewey's beach Wednesday morning.

Officers were on scene restricting beach access while crews worked to remove the buoy, which washed ashore during September's nor'easter. 

Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach Town Manager, said the removal involved DNREC, The U.S. Coast Guard and the town. 

"There's got to be a lot of coordination and planning, especially if you're going to bring a Chinook aircraft down to actually do the lift. They had to schedule that so many months out. Look at the tides and look at the weather and the wind.”

The U.S. Coast Guard says the buoy will be taken to Virginia and later placed back in the water.

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Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She graduated from Rowan University in May of 2026. As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community. 

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