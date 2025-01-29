DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach plans to construct a three-story, 25,635-square-foot municipal facility housing a Town Hall, Police Department, and EMS quarters. The project includes administrative offices, a dispatch center, holding cells, an evidence room, a courtroom, EMS bunk rooms and other essential spaces.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says the arrival of EMS services in Dewey Beach will be a game-changer.
"Sussex County paramedics come all the way from Midway to Dewey," Zolper said. "Response time will be cut down dramatically during the summer."
Erin Greeder, a frequent visitor to Dewey Beach, said she is eager to see the facility completed.
"I think it’s important to have them locally everywhere," Greeder said. "Emergencies are emergencies—they shouldn’t take forever."
Construction Phases
- Phase One: Builds the new Town Hall and Police Department on Coastal Highway.
- Phase Two: Transfers operations to the new building, demolishes the existing Town Hall, and constructs the EMS quarters and sallyports wing.
Key Project Details
- FEMA Flood Zone AE Compliance: Base Flood Elevation of 5 feet
- Includes: Site work, utilities, metal roofing, security systems, and fire protection
- Uninterrupted Operations: Existing police department must remain functional throughout construction, requiring coordinated utility work.
Bidders
- Delmarva Veteran Builders
- Emory Hill
- GGI Builders
- Harkins Contracting
- Keller Brothers
- Costello Construction
- Whayland Constructions
The Town of Dewey Beach says it reserves the right to reject or modify bids as necessary.