DEWEY BEACH, Del. – The Charter and Code Committee, along with Planning and Zoning officials, have proposed updates to the planting and open space requirements in the Neighborhood Residential district.
These changes aim to improve driveway standards and reduce the use of non-driveway areas in front yards for parking, contributing to better aesthetics in the district.
Existing Requirements
Under Section 185-55 of the Town Code, planting or beautification areas are defined as "an area of land that is not paved but left in its natural condition or improved by planting grass or vegetation." For the NR district, the current standard requires that a minimum of 15 percent of the gross lot area be dedicated to these spaces, with at least half located in the front yard.
Proposed Changes
The recommended amendments would modify the definition of green space for new construction and expansions in the NR district. These updates would increase the overall planting and beautification requirements and allow more flexibility in using plant-based mulches and non-plant materials. Key changes include:
- Green space will be defined as land with vegetation or left in its natural state. Plant-based mulches, artificial mulches, and decorative stones are permitted but only around plants, not extending more than three feet from their base.
- Total green space must comprise 25 percent of the total lot area.
- All front yard areas, except for specific spaces allocated for driveways and walkways, must be dedicated to green space.
- Driveways and walkways must have borders to contain their materials, and existing non-green spaces may remain but cannot be expanded.
- Parking in green space areas will be prohibited.
The Dewey Beach planing & zoning commissioner Dave Lyons tells CoastTV the town's goals for this ordinance.
"The intent to preserve the integrity and beauty of the north end." Lyons continued, "This change allocates additional square footage in the front yard, and provides details on how vegetation should be planted and maintained."
Many people that live in Dewey Beach are opposed to this proposal, but want to remain anonymous because of the town's small size. Saying this proposal is government overreach.
While people like Jerry Mccamley are for this ordinance. "You have to preserve as much of the environment as possible here in Dewey Beach."
The proposed ordinance also amends Section 185-54 to include the new green space parking restrictions and revises bulk zoning standards to reflect these updates. If adopted, the ordinance will take effect immediately upon approval by the Town Council.