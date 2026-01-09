DRBA to hold virtual hearing on Cape May–Lewes Ferry fares

Officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss proposed fare changes for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry.

LEWES, Del. - Officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority have postponed a public hearing to discuss proposed fare changes for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and was to be held online through Microsoft Teams. DRBA has not released a new date yet.

According to the agency, the proposed fare adjustments are part of a regular review process. Ferry Operations Director Heath Gehrke said fare changes are typically introduced every other year to help lower operating costs while keeping travel affordable for families and frequent riders.

The authority said it values public input and encourages residents to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you