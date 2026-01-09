LEWES, Del. - Officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority have postponed a public hearing to discuss proposed fare changes for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and was to be held online through Microsoft Teams. DRBA has not released a new date yet.
According to the agency, the proposed fare adjustments are part of a regular review process. Ferry Operations Director Heath Gehrke said fare changes are typically introduced every other year to help lower operating costs while keeping travel affordable for families and frequent riders.
The authority said it values public input and encourages residents to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.