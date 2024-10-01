REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Monday, a white Lexus rolled into Rehoboth Auto Repair at 20669 Coastal Hwy. at about 12 p.m.
According to an employee of the shop, the car was being driven by an elderly couple who had an appointment with the shop. Rehoboth Beach police say the couple had been parked in the Rehoboth Beach Plaza. The driver was leaving the area and suddenly accelerated rapidly, exiting the parking lot, into the green space, before striking a tree, then flipped into the building.
The occupants, an 80-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man both from Rehoboth Beach, were trapped inside. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company extricated the elderly couple using the jaws of life. One person was flown to Christiana hospital by Delaware State Police and the other was taken to Beebe Healthcare in a Rehoboth Beach ambulance.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is still investigation the collision.