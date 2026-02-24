Dover High School

The shelter is located at 1 Dover High Dr. in Dover. Staff members are on-site and ready to assist anyone seeking temporary housing or relief.

DELAWARE - The American Red Cross had opened two shelters in Delaware as a result of winter weather across the state. The shelter in Dover closed at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Georgetown closed at 1:30 p.m.

The shelters operated in coordination with local and state government partners.

Shelters were open at the following locations:

  • Dover High School: 1 Dover High Dr. Dover, DE 19904
  • Sussex Middle School: 26065 Patriots Way Georgetown, DE 19947

DEMA said the Sussex County storm line will remain open at 302-856-7360.

