DELAWARE - The American Red Cross had opened two shelters in Delaware as a result of winter weather across the state. The shelter in Dover closed at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Georgetown closed at 1:30 p.m.
The shelters operated in coordination with local and state government partners.
Shelters were open at the following locations:
- Dover High School: 1 Dover High Dr. Dover, DE 19904
- Sussex Middle School: 26065 Patriots Way Georgetown, DE 19947
DEMA said the Sussex County storm line will remain open at 302-856-7360.
