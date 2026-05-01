SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — A late-Thursday night fire on the 32,100 block of Judith Lane in the Millville area has left two people without a home, according to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
Officials with the company tell CoastTV that crews began attacking the fire around 11 p.m. Thursday. At least eight additional departments from the surrounding area responded to assist.
Firefighters worked for about 90 minutes before bringing the fire under control. The two people inside the home were able to get out on their own and are now staying with relatives.
According to the Company, the home was 75 percent damaged in the fire and likely will not be livable going forward. The fire marshal is now working to determine the cause.