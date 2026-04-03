SALISBURY, Md. — Fire crews in Salisbury responded to a house fire on 726 Richmond Avenue Friday morning. The Delmar Fire Department assisted and is reporting they received the call at 5:22 am for a structure fire.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Lower Eastern Shore Regional Office, the estimated cost of damage to home is $150,000.
During the response, a firefighter from the Salisbury Fire Department's Truck 2 located a dog inside the house and carried the animal out to emergency medical personnel for care. The Fire Marshal's Office later reported that the dog had died. The early investigation is showing that the fire started from what is described as an accidental "electrical event." No other injuries are being reported.