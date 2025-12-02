Lewes Georgetown Highway

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Jedidiah Dorman of Georgetown after shooting a home along Lewes Georgetown Highway Nov. 19.

Troopers were called to the 22000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 after a report that gunshots had hit a house. According to police, an unknown shooter fired multiple rounds that struck the residence. Two adults were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Through investigative means, detectives identified Dorman as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

On Dec. 1, Dorman turned himself in at Troop 4. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. (DSP)

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

