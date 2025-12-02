GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Jedidiah Dorman of Georgetown after shooting a home along Lewes Georgetown Highway Nov. 19.
Troopers were called to the 22000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 after a report that gunshots had hit a house. According to police, an unknown shooter fired multiple rounds that struck the residence. Two adults were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
Through investigative means, detectives identified Dorman as the suspect responsible for the shooting.
On Dec. 1, Dorman turned himself in at Troop 4. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000