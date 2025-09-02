DOVER, Del. — Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has signed a new law creating a public registry of people convicted of animal abuse, aimed at preventing convicted abusers from adopting pets or working with animals.
The bill, signed on Aug. 21, establishes a statewide online list maintained by the Office of Animal Welfare. The registry will be available on the agency’s website and include the names, birthdates, booking photos, and convictions of adults found guilty of animal abuse crimes.
People with misdemeanor convictions will remain on the list for five years. Those with felony convictions will be listed for 15 years. The law also bars animal shelters across Delaware from approving adoptions for anyone listed as an animal abuse offender.
The law includes a process for removal from the list. People convicted of misdemeanors can petition for early removal after two years, while those with felonies must wait seven years. In both cases, they must prove rehabilitation and show they no longer pose a risk to animals.
Supporters of the law say the registry is a necessary safeguard for animal welfare groups and people who live in Delaware.
The legislation received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.