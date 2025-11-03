SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Police Department says a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Salisbury Sunday.
According to Maryland State Police, shortly before 5 p.m., troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a home on North Westover Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in the hospital receiving treatment.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident," a post from the Salisbury Police Department reads.
Information gathered during the investigation led members of the Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police to locate the accused shooter. Around 7 p.m., officers found the person outside a home on Jefferson Street in Salisbury, where a police-involved shooting occurred.
Police said the victims’ names will not be released until family members are notified.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is handling the review of the police-involved shooting. Meanwhile, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting on North Westover Drive. Crime scene technicians processed evidence at the location.