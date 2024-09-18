DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sept. 16, in the 400 block of East Denney’s Road. Troopers responded to a report of a car in a ditch at approximately 6 p.m. and discovered a 45-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. Troopers identified the victim as Antonio Drummond of Dagsboro. Police say Drummond was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.