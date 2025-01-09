DOVER, Del.- Delaware Senate Republicans are calling out U.S. Representative Sarah McBride for her opposition to the Laken Riley Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support Jan. 7.
The bill, named after Laken Riley, who was murdered by an individual who crossed the U.S. border illegally, would require the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with or convicted of crimes such as theft, burglary, or shoplifting.
The Delaware State Republican Caucus issued this statement expressing disappointment over McBride’s “No” vote on the measure.
“This legislation is about keeping our communities safe,” said the caucus. “We find it troubling that Rep. McBride, or any elected official, would oppose a bill that aims to protect the public from individuals who have already shown a willingness to break the law.”
In response, Congresswoman McBride issued a statement explaining her position:
“My heart still breaks over the murder of Laken Riley, and my prayers are with her family, friends, and community.
“This bill, which is strictly limited to theft-related crimes, will require the federal government to indefinitely detain immigrants, including DREAMers, just based on a charge of theft, not even conviction. It also provides anti-immigrant state Attorneys General broad veto power over wide swaths of existing federal immigration law in violation of Constitutional principles as old as the Republic itself. There is a version of this legislation I could support, but instead of collaborating with their colleagues to find common ground, the U.S. House Republican conference put forward legislation that excludes common due process protections and undermines basic Constitutional principles.
“It’s unclear why Delaware Senate Republicans have been silent on this bill during previous votes in the U.S. House, but I remain committed to working in a bipartisan fashion on comprehensive immigration reform, including robust border security and enforcement. We can protect public safety while upholding our basic Constitutional and judicial principles.”
The bill, also known as House Resolution 29, is set to be considered by the U.S. Senate Jan. 10. Senate Republicans are urging Delaware Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester to support the bill when it reaches the floor.
The Republican Caucus includes leaders such as Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker and Whip Brian Pettyjohn, along with Senators Dave Lawson, Bryant Richardson, Dave Wilson and Eric Buckson.