A proposed townhouse development on Truitt Avenue is heading toward a final decision Monday night, when the Milford City Council is expected to hold a public hearing followed by a vote on whether to approve the project.

MILFORD, Del.  Milford City Council denied a proposed townhouse development on Truitt Avenue Monday night. Council denied the project by a 6-2 vote. 

Council members sited lack of space on roadways, nearby wetlands, and public feedback as reasons for the denial.

Community members gave comment both in favor and against the now denied development. Heidi Barnhart provided comment against the development but is hopeful for what the denial means for the land in the future. 

"I feel excited for the possibilities that denying it has for the future." Barnhart added "As I said in there, I think there is a good project in there somewhere. We're just not there yet."

The applicant, Carlisle Lane LLC, calls for 39 townhomes on roughly 4.5 acres.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Resident Moira Cleary, who lives next to the site, says the scale of the project would change the character of the neighborhood. “Now that this looks like it’s going through, we’re definitely getting the house pretty much ready for sale,” she said. Cleary raised concerns about traffic, potential crime and declining property values.

The landowner, Matt Feindt, has previously said the proposal averages eight units per acre, below the 12 units per acre permitted under city zoning rules.

Other neighbors share similar concerns. Violet Sorden said traffic and parking would worsen. “My understanding is they’re not going to have a whole lot of parking,” she said. According to documents from the landowner submitted to the city of Milford, each unit would include one driveway parking space and one garage space. The homes are expected to cost around $300,000.

Milford Mayor Todd Culotta was optimistic about the project, calling the townhouses a good price point for first-time buyers and working professionals. He also said he does not expect traffic to become a significant issue if the development moves forward. 

The Milford Planning Commission voted in August to recommend denying the project.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you