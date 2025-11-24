MILFORD, Del. — Milford City Council denied a proposed townhouse development on Truitt Avenue Monday night. Council denied the project by a 6-2 vote.
Council members sited lack of space on roadways, nearby wetlands, and public feedback as reasons for the denial.
Community members gave comment both in favor and against the now denied development. Heidi Barnhart provided comment against the development but is hopeful for what the denial means for the land in the future.
"I feel excited for the possibilities that denying it has for the future." Barnhart added "As I said in there, I think there is a good project in there somewhere. We're just not there yet."
The applicant, Carlisle Lane LLC, calls for 39 townhomes on roughly 4.5 acres.
Resident Moira Cleary, who lives next to the site, says the scale of the project would change the character of the neighborhood. “Now that this looks like it’s going through, we’re definitely getting the house pretty much ready for sale,” she said. Cleary raised concerns about traffic, potential crime and declining property values.
The landowner, Matt Feindt, has previously said the proposal averages eight units per acre, below the 12 units per acre permitted under city zoning rules.
Other neighbors share similar concerns. Violet Sorden said traffic and parking would worsen. “My understanding is they’re not going to have a whole lot of parking,” she said. According to documents from the landowner submitted to the city of Milford, each unit would include one driveway parking space and one garage space. The homes are expected to cost around $300,000.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta was optimistic about the project, calling the townhouses a good price point for first-time buyers and working professionals. He also said he does not expect traffic to become a significant issue if the development moves forward.
The Milford Planning Commission voted in August to recommend denying the project.