MILFORD, Del. - A proposal to build 39 townhomes on a stretch of open land off Truitt Avenue in Milford has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors, and Monday night, the City Council could decide its future.
The applicant, Carlisle Lane LLC, hopes to transform the roughly 4.5-acre grassy lot into a residential complex with townhomes priced around $300,000, though he says that number could go up or down depending on future approvals. Each unit would include two floors and an unfinished basement.
Landowner Matt Feindt says the plan, which calls for eight units per acre, is less dense than the city’s 12-units-per-acre zoning allowance. However, the project required, and received, 32 variances from the Board of Adjustment, including those related to density, lot width and coverage.
The city’s Planning Commission last week recommended the council deny the proposal, citing concerns over parking, proximity to wetlands and overall density.
Neighbor Moira Cleary, who lives next to the proposed site, says she was shocked by the plan and is considering moving.
“We feel that 39 is too many,” she said. “If they wanted to build 15, 18, even up to 20, we would be more accepting.”
Others, like resident Jordan Riddick, welcome the idea of new housing.
“I think it would be a great opportunity for people looking for somewhere to live,” Riddick said. “It’s a nice neighborhood around here; it’s pretty quiet for the most part.”
The council is expected to hear public comment Monday night and could possibly vote on whether the project will move forward.