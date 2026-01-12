MILFORD, Del. - Milford police say they are investigating an attempted burglary at a local bank.
The Milford Police Department says officers responded Jan. 8 to Del-One Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of Credit Union Way after reports of damage to the glass front door.
Police said video surveillance showed a man attempting to gain entry into the bank using a rock, causing a hole in the glass door.
Police identified the suspect as John A. Carey Jr., 26, of Dover, according to authorities.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Carey on Jan. 8, 2026, in connection with the investigation, police said. He was taken into custody the following day, Jan. 9, and charged with multiple offenses.
According to police, Carey was charged with attempted third-degree burglary, attempted theft of property valued at $1,500 or more, and criminal mischief involving $5,000 or more in damage, all felonies. He was also charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Carey was presented through Justice of the Peace Court 11, authorities said. He was committed to the Department of Correction after failing to post a $4,050 secured bond.