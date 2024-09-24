MILFORD, Del. — An 18-year-old Milford teenager has been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a deceased 50-year-old woman in her home on Lakeview Avenue, according to the Milford Police Department.
Police responded to a call at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a young man experiencing mental health issues in the area of N. Church Street and SW Front Street. The individual, later identified as Edouard Risch Oldens, allegedly told officers that he had killed someone.
Officers conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue, where they found a 50-year-old woman named Rose-Lourdes Gerson Garcon deceased. Following the discovery, Risch Oldens was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science Medical Examiner's Unit has ruled this death as homicide by stabbing.
Risch Oldens appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 3, where his bail was set at $680,000 cash. He was subsequently transferred to the Delaware Department of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
The victim and defendant were roommates living together and has been verified they are not related. The immediate family is returning to the United States and the Milford Police Department decided to tell the family in person, that being said the Department would like to withhold more information about the relationship between the two.