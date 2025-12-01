MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Town Council voted Monday to move forward with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026, to consider a proposed six-month moratorium on new development applications. Councilman Marty Presley, who introduced the measure, said the temporary pause would help the town evaluate the impact of new affordable housing regulations and potential zoning adjustments.
"I’m asking for a pause for us to catch our breath as a town," Presley said.
During Monday’s meeting, council members discussed not only the challenges surrounding affordable housing but also whether a moratorium could expose the town to potential lawsuits from developers.
After lengthy discussion, the council voted 6–1 to schedule the public hearing. Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan cast the lone no vote. According to Monday’s agenda, the public hearing will be held Jan. 5.
Residents expressed mixed feelings about the town’s growth.
Haliana Salemi, who moved to Millsboro from New Jersey five years ago, said she appreciates the community but is increasingly concerned about congestion. "I don’t want things to get out of control. There are so many crowds everywhere," she said.
Alicia Falotico, who has lived in Millsboro for just five months, said she has already noticed the rapid pace of new development. While she supports affordable housing, she also worries about its effect on the area. "Affordable housing is definitely needed for people who can’t afford it. Development in general is expensive," she said. Falotico added that she is troubled by the loss of farmland. "The farmlands I see and all the new developments keep coming and coming."
According to the town’s Comprehensive Plan, "Millsboro has an open approach to economic development and a welcoming environment to business." In 2017, the Town Council cut its building fund impact fee by more than 80% to attract additional growth.