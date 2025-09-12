FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Fenwick Island Police say 83-year-old Kay Klein has been located and reunited with family. Klein was first reported missing Thursday.
Authorities said Klein was last seen around 4 p.m. on East Atlantic Street, wearing a dark windbreaker, dark clothing and a floral visor. Klein is considered to be in the early stages of dementia, raising serious concerns for her safety.
At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Fenwick Island Police Department resumed its search for Klein, with support from the Bethany Beach Fire Department, Delaware State Police, and the United States Coast Guard.
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said Klein saw her missing person filer and told staff at Fenwick Shores who she was. Klein is now being evaluated at Beebe according to the mayor.