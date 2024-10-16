OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council voted Tuesday to approve a recommendation from the chief of police to implement a Special Event Zone during next year’s Bikefest. This marks the first time an SEZ will be applied to the popular motorcycle event.
The decision comes after a Stephen Decatur student was hit by a motorcyclist during this year's event. Donna Greenwood, a local resident, highlighted the increased pedestrian traffic during the event, saying, “There are so many pedestrians, so many people riding little scooters and bicycles, much more so than ever in the past. And people, we just need to keep everybody safe.” Ocean City officials believe that the introduction of an SEZ will enhance safety throughout the town during the busy event.
Under the SEZ designation, the speed limit in Ocean City will be reduced to 30 miles per hour, accompanied by increased fines for traffic violations. Mayor Rick Meehan believes it is a vital step to enhance safety. “We just think it's better if we tamper it down just a little bit. It'll lessen the number of accidents, the severity of any potential accidents and create a safer atmosphere for everybody,” he said.
This initiative aims to promote safer conditions for both residents and visitors during the event.