Old Orchard Road

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect minor delays in the surrounding area.

LEWES, Del. - According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, Old Orchard Road between New Road and Savannah Road will be closed from April 6 to 10 for water line installation and drainage work.

The project comes as multiple major road improvements are happening within a three-mile stretch along Coastal Highway and Five Points, adding to traffic concerns for local drivers.

Kenneth Baraniak, who lives in Lewes, says the construction is frustrating but long overdue.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect minor delays in the surrounding area.

DelDOT suggests to take the following routes instead:

  • North on Old Orchard Road, turn west on New Road, turn south on Nassau Road, then south on RT 1, then east on Savannah Road, then North on Old Orchard Road.
  • South on Old Orchard Road, turn west on Savannah Road, turn North on RT 1, Then north on Nassau Road, then east on New Road, then south on Old Orchard Road.

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

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