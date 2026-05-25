Wanted suspect

Delaware State Police say a 17-year-old Laurel teen was killed during an attempted robbery tied to a drug transaction in Seaford, leading to one arrest and an active search for a second suspect.

SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Seaford that investigators say stemmed from a planned drug transaction.

Police identified the victim Saturday as 17-year-old Jacob Rinier Jr. of Laurel.

Jacob Rinier Jr.

Rinier was a junior at Sussex Tech High School and part of the school’s HVAC program, according to an obituary posted by Short Funeral Home. The obituary said he had earned several certificates as he prepared for a career in the trade. His family said he loved fishing, kayaking, camping, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, spending time with friends and playing Xbox. (www.shortfh.com)

Rinier was a junior at Sussex Tech High School and part of the school’s HVAC program, according to an obituary posted by Short Funeral Home. The obituary said he had earned several certificates as he prepared for a career in the trade. His family said he loved fishing, kayaking, camping, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, spending time with friends and playing Xbox.

Troopers responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the 24000 block of German Road for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they found Rinier suffering from a gunshot wound inside the car and began lifesaving efforts, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A juvenile passenger in the car was also taken to a hospital, evaluated and released.

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Investigators said Rinier had arranged to meet 19-year-old Darrin West and 19-year-old Omar Vidro-Pacheco, both of Seaford, at the Concord Pond boat ramp for a drug transaction.

According to police, West pulled out a handgun and pointed it into the car before shooting Rinier as he attempted to drive away. Police said Rinier lost consciousness while driving on German Road, causing the crash.

Troopers located a Hyundai Sonata registered to Vidro-Pacheco in the parking lot of the boat ramp and took Vidro-Pacheco into custody without incident after finding him nearby, police said.

Vidro-Pacheco was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on more than $1.1 million cash bond.

Police said West remains wanted on the same charges.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the case or West’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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