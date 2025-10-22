POWER OUTAGES

MILTON, DE Delmarva Power is reporting that power has been restored in Milton. A power outage affected 2,631 customers in the area of Mulberry Street.
The outage began at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Delmarva Power said it had crews working to restore service.

