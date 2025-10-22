MILTON, DE — Delmarva Power is reporting that power has been restored in Milton. A power outage affected 2,631 customers in the area of Mulberry Street.
The outage began at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Delmarva Power said it had crews working to restore service.
UPDATE: Overnight outage in Milton
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
-
-
MILTON, DE — Delmarva Power is reporting that power has been restored in Milton. A power outage affected 2,631 customers in the area of Mulberry Street.
Locations
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Sussex P&Z recommends approval for Atlantic Fields zoning change
-
Former Bethany Beach police officers begin prison terms for wire fraud
-
DelDOT to reconfigure SR 1 crossovers near Milton
-
Locals Week returns to Ocean City with free admission, special programs
-
'Too much homeless’: Locals sound off in Georgetown over homeless