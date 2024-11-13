MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton confirmed a low water pressure problem in the area of the Milton Park Center, the shopping center off of Route 16 and Route 5. People who live in the Cypress Grove apartments have also reported similar issues.
Nov. 8 the town dealt with this issue in the downtown area. The water department ultimately had to replace a faulty sensor.
The town says they are currently determining the cause of this instance.
Earlier in the day, the town warned that repairs near the Food Lion Shopping Center could cause temporary water outages or low pressure, limited to the shopping center area.
As of 4:20 p.m., officials reported that full water service had been restored. Residents who notice brown water are advised to run their taps until the water clears.