PRIME HOOK, Del. - A power outage affected people in the Prime Hook area of Sussex County on Sunday morning, according to Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reported that 119 accounts were without power. The outage lasted about 2 hours.
No specific cause for the outage was immediately available.
Delaware Electric Cooperative previously said that as strong winds and cold temperatures continue to impact the area, the weather has the potential to cause power outages.
Delaware Electric Cooperative urges people to report outages by going to its website or by calling 855-332-9090.