Prime Hook Power Outage

Delaware Electric Cooperative reported that 119 accounts are without power. The outage has lasted about 1 hour and 26 minutes at the time of this article's publishing. (DEC)

PRIME HOOK, Del. - A power outage affected people in the Prime Hook area of Sussex County on Sunday morning, according to Delaware Electric Cooperative.

Delaware Electric Cooperative reported that 119 accounts were without power. The outage lasted about 2 hours.

No specific cause for the outage was immediately available.

Delaware Electric Cooperative previously said that as strong winds and cold temperatures continue to impact the area, the weather has the potential to cause power outages.

Delaware Electric Cooperative urges people to report outages by going to its website or by calling 855-332-9090.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you