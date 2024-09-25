FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - This week, the Fenwick Island Police Department and the Public Works Department responded to reports of a red lifeguard chair found on the beach near Lewes Street.
Local resident Craig Aiken expressed his astonishment at the unusual find. "It's the first time I've ever heard of anything like that," Aiken said.
Upon investigation, police discovered that the chair was one of several that had been lost this season from Ship Bottom, New Jersey. Although officials from Ship Bottom were unable to confirm the exact date the chair went missing, it was determined that the chair had traveled over 118 miles to reach Fenwick Island by sea.
Authorities urged beachgoers to exercise caution due to potential hazards including rip currents, rough seas and medical waste that has been reported on local beaches.
Aiken speculated about a potential connection, stating, "I guess that makes you draw the conclusion or wonder if all the medical waste came from the same place."
In light of the discovery, the Fenwick Island Police Department has issued a cautionary advisory for residents and visitors.