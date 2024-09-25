Red lifeguard chair from New Jersey

Upon investigation, police discovered that the chair was one of several that had been lost this season from Ship Bottom, New Jersey.

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - This week, the Fenwick Island Police Department and the Public Works Department responded to reports of a red lifeguard chair found on the beach near Lewes Street.

 Local resident Craig Aiken expressed his astonishment at the unusual find. "It's the first time I've ever heard of anything like that," Aiken said.

Red lifeguard chair from New Jersey

Upon investigation, police discovered that the chair was one of several that had been lost this season from Ship Bottom, New Jersey. Although officials from Ship Bottom were unable to confirm the exact date the chair went missing, it was determined that the chair had traveled over 118 miles to reach Fenwick Island by sea.

Authorities urged beachgoers to exercise caution due to potential hazards including rip currents, rough seas and medical waste that has been reported on local beaches.

Aiken speculated about a potential connection, stating, "I guess that makes you draw the conclusion or wonder if all the medical waste came from the same place."

In light of the discovery, the Fenwick Island Police Department has issued a cautionary advisory for residents and visitors.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you