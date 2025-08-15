REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A private homeowner’s proposal to purchase more than 1,400 square feet of city-owned parkland in Rehoboth Beach has stirred debate among neighbors.
After more than two hours of presentations and public comment, the city's commissioners and mayor unanimously denied the sale, citing that an approved sale would go against the city's comprehensive plan.
The property in question is part of Lake Gerar Park a 15-acre public area that includes walking and biking trails, a fishing dock, and views along Lake Gerar. The land borders a home on Virginia Avenue, whose owner has offered $540,000 to buy the land.
According to city documents, the purchase would allow the homeowner to expand their lot to 5,000 square feet making it eligible to be divided into two separate parcels.
Some local residents oppose the potential sale, arguing that no portion of the park should be turned over for private use.
"I don’t really understand the rhyme or reason why someone wants a bigger backyard," said Steven Schnepp, who lives nearby. "But I doubt any of us are going to be visiting their backyard."
Others, like Barbara Willis who lives near the park support the sale as long as the environmental impact is minimal.
"I don’t have a problem with somebody purchasing the land," Willis said. "As long as it doesn’t affect the ecosystem."
The city held a public hearing on the proposed land transfer earlier this week, where several community members voiced both support and opposition.
Efforts to reach the homeowner for comment were unsuccessful.
As of now, the park remains open and unchanged but with voices growing louder on both sides, the future of this small slice of public land remains uncertain.