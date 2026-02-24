REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is no longer asking people to use caution with water usage and flushing toilets following a power outage at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Overnight, power was restored to all wastewater pump stations in town, with the exception of one that is still on a generator but is out of town. The plant maintained power through backup systems, and crews managed operations during the outage, said the city.
Officials emphasized that the temporary conservation measures were precautionary.
"Generators are a backup method of power, and while reliable, do fail occasionally," said the city in a release. "Should a generator fail while power is off, there is a potential from a failed wastewater pump station to have sewage backups, which is a situation we would all like to avoid. It’s less likely in the winter but still could occur."
The advisory came as coastal Delaware dealt with severe weather impacts, including power outages and driving restrictions in parts of the state.
