REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach released a traffic and transportation study conducted over the summer, with multiple changes under consideration.
The study, conducted by the Rossi Group, suggests a possible citywide speed limit reduction and a digital parking system.
These changes were discussed at the Oct. 7 mayor and commissioners workshop meeting.
Tom Kiddy, a long-time resident, expressed his preference for digital parking meters, stating, "I would prefer digital parking meters." He emphasized that speeding is not the primary issue in the area, noting, "The speeding isn't the problem in Rehoboth; it's the enforcement of the traffic laws."
Tim O'Connell, another local, echoed Kiddy’s support for digital meters, saying, "Digital meters will make everything easier." O'Connell also commented on the proposed reduction of the speed limit, asserting, "I think lowering the speed limit is going to make Rehoboth Beach safer."