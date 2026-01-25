SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury announced that the state of emergency will be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 26.
City officials say the decision comes from the successful completion of necessary response and recovery efforts. CoastTV Meteorologists say there is a possibility for dangerous black ice overnight.
Salisbury city officials say that their offices and buildings will be closed Monday, January 26. Trash and recycling pickups scheduled for Monday will move to Saturday, January 31, while Tuesday pickups will move to Wednesday, January 28.
They say property owners must clear sidewalks within 24 hours after snowfall ends, creating a path at least four feet wide for pedestrian safety. People near fire hydrants should ensure at least a three-foot-wide clearing for emergency access. Officials warn against pushing snow into the streets, which can create hazards for plowing.
Snow removal and snow emergency route information are available on the city’s website. Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.