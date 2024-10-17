LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Volunteer Fire Company is responding to a car crash on Savannah Road and Wescoats Road involving a school bus.
At about 2:53 p.m., Delaware State Police said a school bus was travelling westbound on Savannah Road approaching Westcoats Road. At the same time, a Mercedes GLE was preparing to exit a private parking lot, stopped for traffic on Savannah Road. The bus stopped, and the driver signaled for the Mercedes to enter Savannah Road eastbound. A second school bus, also travelling westbound on Savannah Road, was entering the left turn lane for Westcoats Road. As the Mercedes entered Savannah Road, the front of the Mercedes hit the right side of the school bus that was in the left turn lane.
Glenn Marshall, with the Lewes Volunteer Fire Company said there are no injuries reported from the accident.