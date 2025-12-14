GEORGETOWN, Del. — Multiple school districts across southern Delaware and nearby Maryland are operating on a two-hour delay Monday, Dec. 15, due to lingering snow and icy road conditions following Sunday’s snow.
Cape Henlopen Schools will be delayed two hours. The school district says there will be no AM Pre-K.
Milford School District announced that all schools will begin two hours late. Non-essential employees are asked to report no earlier than half the delay to allow time for snow removal from lots and sidewalks. Essential district employees should follow direct instructions.
Indian River School District also issued a two-hour delay for all schools. Morning preschool has been canceled. All staff should report two hours late except for custodians and nutrition services workers, who are expected to arrive at their regular time, according to a message from the district.
In Laurel, Seaford, and Sussex Tech the school district will operate on a two-hour delay out of caution for potentially icy roadways.
The Woodbridge School District will operate on a 2-hour delay Monday, December 15th. Breakfast will not be served at any schools. Delmar Schools have a 90 min delay but will serve breakfast after doors open at 8:45 a.m.
Sussex Academy campuses will also open two hours later than usual due to icy road conditions and high winds. Transportation hubs will follow the same delay schedule, with all buses running two hours behind normal pickup times.
Farther north, Lake Forest and Caesar Rodney schools are are also delayed two hours.
The Sussex Montessori School and Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence are also delayed two hours.
Colleges are delayed too. All Delaware State University locations will operate on a 1-hour delay. All essential personnel are required to report for their regular working schedules as designated by their immediate supervisors. The Delaware Technical Community College campus in Georgetown will not open until 9 a.m.
Across the state line in Maryland, Somerset County Public Schools will also open after a two-hour delay for both students and staff. Essential employees are expected to report on time. The district reminded families to ensure students return with their school-issued devices and chargers that were sent home before the storm.
Caroline County Schools and Dorchester County Public Schools are delayed two hours.
Queen Anne County Schools are delayed 90 minutes. The Worcester County Public Schools and Developmental Center are delayed one hour.
Wicomico County Public Schools will have a 90-minute delay on Monday, December 15. Breakfast will not be served in school.
With temperatures in the teens and gusty winds predicted overnight, road surfaces that remain wet are likely to freeze, contributing to dangerous travel conditions Monday morning. Families are encouraged to check with their local school district for any updates and to allow extra time for the morning commute.