DELAWARE - Severe storms that triggered tornado warnings had, at its peak, approximately 6,000 Delaware Electric Cooperative customers without power. Crews were working into the early Tuesday morning hours to restore service and have chipped that number down to just over 1,500 or 1 percent of its customer base.
As of 7:00 am, according to utility outage reports, Delmarva Power is also dealing with outages affecting 2,095 customers.
Crews are responding to reports of downed trees and power lines and are working to restore electricity safely. Some outages could last several hours or into the overnight period.
Officials urge residents to stay away from downed power lines and any damaged electrical equipment.
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