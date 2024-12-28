SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is investigating a possible outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in snow geese found sick or dead along the Sussex County coast on Dec. 27.
The birds have been sent to the University of Delaware Poultry Health System laboratory for testing, DNREC announced Friday, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
If confirmed, this would mark the first detection of HPAI in wild birds in the Delmarva region since May 2022, when the H5N1 virus was identified in black vultures in Harford County, Maryland.
HPAI is commonly carried by wild birds, including waterfowl, raptors, and vultures, and can spread through contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.
The most recent cases include snow geese found at Prime Hook Beach. DNREC is urging waterfowl hunters and the public to exercise caution if they encounter sick or dead wild birds.
Information on proper protocols for handling wild birds potentially infected with HPAI can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website.
Hunters are also reminded to handle harvested ducks and geese with care during Delaware’s ongoing waterfowl season.
Poultry growers are advised to maintain strict biosecurity measures.
For additional information on avian influenza, visit https://de.gov/poultry.
UPDATE:
In a statement released on Dec. 28, DNREC announced that results from the University of Delaware confirmed some snow geese tested positive for H5 avian influenza.
Hunters and anyone encountering dead or sick wild birds, particularly snow geese, are advised to report the location to state authorities.
Reports of sick or dead wild birds on private or public property should be made immediately to DNREC’s Wildlife Section by calling 302-739-9912, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sightings outside regular hours, including weekends and holidays, can be reported through the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s online sick and injured wildlife reporting form.