BERLIN, Md. - Last year, the Stephen Decatur High School football team made history by winning its first-ever state championship. Now, just days away from this year’s title game, the Seahawks have a chance to do it again.
The team will take the field on Saturday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, aiming to cap off another undefeated season with back-to-back state titles.
Despite the high stakes, quarterback Johnny Hobgood says the team has felt nothing but support from classmates and staff.
“All my friends and everyone I’ve seen in the hallways say they’re going to be there. And every teacher, counselor, principal, they all hype us up,” Hobgood said.
The school is buzzing with excitement, hosting a spirited week of celebrations leading up to the game. From students decked out in Seahawks gear to themed dress-up days, including sports apparel and pajamas, the Stephen Decatur community is coming together to cheer on their team.
“It’s a wonderful thing for our community, our school, our players, and our coaches,” said Principal Tom Sites. “Everybody’s worked really hard. We couldn’t be more proud.”
The team boasts serious talent on the roster, including standout wide receiver Ethan Bradshaw, who is committed to play for Army West Point next year. For now, however, Bradshaw has his sights set on one more high school victory.
“We’ve put all this work in each and every day — lifting, film sessions, practice, getting 2% better every day. We feel great,” Bradshaw said.
With the game plan in place and the community rallying behind them, all that’s left for the Seahawks is to step onto the field and chase glory once again.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Huntington High School.