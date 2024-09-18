OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City announced on Facebook Wednesday that it is working closely with the Health Department and awaiting the results of water quality tests to determine reopening ocean access.
No additional medical waste has been found on the beaches in Ocean City as of Tuesday morning, according to Joe Theobald, Ocean City Emergency Services Director.
In a post to the town's Facebook page, Theobald shared that no medical waste was found by the Public Works Department after a post-high tide cleanup. The town will next work with the health department to conduct water testing.
The ocean was first closed in Ocean City and some additional area beach towns on Sunday after medical waste was discovered washing ashore. Since then, Ocean City officials have said the amount of debris has significantly decreased, though some on social media have raised questions about if it is being buried in the sand instead of completely removed.
The ocean will remain closed to swimming and surfing at this time out of an abundance of caution in addition to notable rough surf and limited lifeguards. Officials hope to safely reopen the ocean by the weekend.