The ocean was first closed to the public in Ocean City on Sunday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City announced on Facebook Wednesday that it is working closely with the Health Department and awaiting the results of water quality tests to determine reopening ocean access.

No additional medical waste has been found on the beaches in Ocean City as of Tuesday morning, according to Joe Theobald, Ocean City Emergency Services Director.

In a post to the town's Facebook page, Theobald shared that no medical waste was found by the Public Works Department after a post-high tide cleanup. The town will next work with the health department to conduct water testing.

The ocean was first closed in Ocean City and some additional area beach towns on Sunday after medical waste was discovered washing ashore. Since then, Ocean City officials have said the amount of debris has significantly decreased, though some on social media have raised questions about if it is being buried in the sand instead of completely removed.

The ocean will remain closed to swimming and surfing at this time out of an abundance of caution in addition to notable rough surf and limited lifeguards. Officials hope to safely reopen the ocean by the weekend.

Digital Content Manager, Draper Media

Zoe is Draper Media's digital content manager. She oversees digital content across the company's TV news stations, lifestyle shows and radio stations. This includes working closely with news directors and their teams to ensure the timely and informative sharing of content, amplifying audience engagement and social media communities, providing continuing development for staff members and keeping our websites, apps and streams up to date and working.

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

