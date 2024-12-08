SALISBURY, Md. - The Lower Shore’s Giving Tuesday campaign, The Shore Gives More, kicked off on Dec. 3 with a record-breaking 145 nonprofits and a $250,000 matching gift fund. The annual 24-hour online giving event supports nonprofits serving Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties. However that was not the only record broken, the campaign raised $1 million for the nonprofits involved, more than tripling last year's donations.
“We often hear that every dollar can make a difference, but Giving Tuesday really shows the power of what can happen when we all come together,” says Erica Joseph, CFES President. “To see so much generosity creating such a significant impact for our local nonprofits speaks volumes about how wonderful our region is.”
In celebration of Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore's 40th anniversary, the Richard A. Henson Foundation contributed $125,000 to the matching fund, supplemented by additional CFES funding to create the $250,000 Henson-CFES Challenge. The program provided an additional $1 for every $2 raised by participating nonprofits through Shore Gives More.
“In our work every day, we seek to honor Mr. Henson’s legacy and believe he would be proud of this challenge.” said Stacey McMichael, Executive Director of the Henson Foundation.
The online platform, which allows donors to explore nonprofits and make multiple contributions in a single transaction, ensures that all funds go directly to vetted organizations serving the Lower Shore. Nonprofits benefit from access to free marketing campaigns, fundraising tools and incentive prizes provided by CFES.